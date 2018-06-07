The June 19 village election in Quogue pits two incumbent board of trustees members against a newcomer for two open seats.

Jeanette Obser, seeking her ninth two-year term on the five-member board and Kimberley Payne, running for his seventh two-year term, are being challenged by Eileen Duffy, a Quogue resident who made an unsuccessful last-minute bid for a board seat last year.

Duffy, 52, a freelance writer who formerly served as editor for several North Fork publications including The Suffolk Times, ran as a write-in candidate two days before the 2017 elections.

She said she wanted to try again this year in order to provide a new perspective on the board and to give village residents a greater sense of representation.

“It feels like the same people get voted in year after year, and I believe many residents of the village don’t feel represented,” said Duffy, who added she had been hearing such sentiments from residents by going door-to-door talking about her campaign.

Duffy, running on the Beach Party line, said if elected, she wants to start with small initiatives to keep the public informed, such as updating the village website and issuing a regular village newsletter to residents from Village Hall.

“With a lot of the national rhetoric and talk of ‘draining the swamp,’ I think public service is valuable,” Duffy said. Being a village trustee “doesn’t pay much, so I think anyone who wants to step up would be providing a great service.”

Neither Obser nor Payne responded to requests for comment.