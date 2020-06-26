Northwell Health officials said they had parted ways with an employee of Southside Hospital in Bay Shore who they said espoused racist views during an online chat with someone over social media.

The employee, who the health system said also is a nursing student at Long Island University, admitted she is a racist and has made derogatory comments on Snapchat including that “Spanish and black” people who enter the facility are mostly gang members.

“Northwell Health has been investigating an apparent online conversation involving a Southside Hospital employee and nursing student who was advocating racist views,” the hospital system said in a statement. “Understandably, the comments caused hurt, pain and anger among those who saw them. The views expressed were disturbing and have no place in our organization. The employee who was under investigation is no longer with the health system. Northwell condemns and does not tolerate any form of hate, racism, discrimination and harassment.”

A Northwell spokesman said he could not confirm whether the employee was terminated or if she left on her own because it was a "personnel matter."

She could not be reached for comment.

The posts included such phrases as: “I work in health care and in all honesty. My hospital is all gang members that are Spanish and black. That’s true.”

Another post said: “As a matter of fact I am rasict,” with a typographical error. “You’re right. I will never marry or date anyone besides a white kid.”

The posts also have other insulting language toward Blacks and Latinos.

The employee also was identified as a member of Alpha Xi Delta sorority at LIU Post, which issued a statement in response.

“As a chapter we want to address the situation regarding an alumni that is currently circulating social media platforms,” read the chapter’s post on Facebook. “It has been brought to our attention that an alumni of this chapter has identified herself as a racist and has spoken poorly of people of color in her work setting and in general. These kinds of statements and beliefs are NOT reflective of Alpha Xi Delta and the sisters in this chapter. We do not and will never condone this mindset.”

No one at LIU could be reached for comment Friday night.

Southside Hospital’s executive director, Donna Moravick, and deputy executive director, Lenny Nartowicz, said the facility had been flooded with calls about the employee’s posts, which “disappointed and angered” hospital management.

“We condemn and will not tolerate any form of hate, racism, discrimination and harassment, and take these matters very seriously,” their note said.