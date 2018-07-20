A video posted on Facebook earlier this week that shows a driver shouting a racial slur, purportedly at a Huntington Station man, has garnered more than a million views on the internet.

The man – who claimed the other driver cut him off – repeatedly used the slur to refer to the motorist.

The video, which was posted Wednesday on the Facebook page of a man who lists his hometown as Huntington Station, had received 1.4 million views and been shared 30,000 times by Friday night. It had also received coverage on the website of Ebony magazine.

The post said the incident happened in Deer Park.

Suffolk police said a report has not been filed. A spokeswoman for Suffolk District Attorney Timothy Sini did not return a call late Friday for comment, but an official in Sini’s office earlier told News12 Long Island that while the rant is repugnant, it is free speech and protected by the U.S. Constitution.

The rant follows a recent incident in which a Long Island man was charged after a video of his racist comments went viral.

In April, Edward Ruggiero, 58, of Long Beach, was seen on a video directing a rant at a woman on the Long Island Rail Road as she talked on her cellphone between the Jamaica and Forest Hills stations. Ruggiero pleaded guilty last week to aggravated harassment and disorderly conduct, according to the Queens District Attorney’s Office. He was ordered to take a 12-week anti-bias course and pay a $250 fine.