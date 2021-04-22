TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
Long IslandSuffolk

Suffolk legislators OK $1.75M in funding to improve police communications

The Southampton Town Police Department will benefit from

The Southampton Town Police Department will benefit from funding for upgrades that will improve emergency communications among law enforcement agencies on the East End and the Suffolk County Police Department. Credit: Randee Daddona

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
Print

A project to improve radio communications between East End police departments and the Suffolk County Police Department will receive $1.75 million in funding that has been approved by the Suffolk County Legislature.

The legislature voted unanimously Tuesday in favor of appropriating the funds that will provide antennae and equipment in a to-be-determined location in Jamesport, as well as handheld police radios to connect with the system. Additional upgrades funded in part by grants are expected in Eastport and at Southampton Town Police headquarters in Hampton Bays, officials said.

The project has been in the works since the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, Sag Harbor Village Police Chief Austin McGuire said during Tuesday’s meeting.

Updating equipment will allow the 10 East End town and village police departments, other first responders, the Suffolk County Police Department and the county’s District Attorney’s East End Drug Task Force to operate on the same frequency.

Southampton Town Police Chief Steven Skrynecki, speaking during the meeting, noted that his department operates on a different frequency than adjacent departments in East Hampton Town, Sag Harbor Village and Southampton Village.

"This is critically important in times of emergency, even on a regular operating basis," Skrynecki said. "[It’s] very, very critical to public safety as well as the safety of the officers involved."

Improving radio communication on the East End — where there are coverage gaps — is important, as officers often ride alone, said Legis. Bridget Fleming (D-Noyac), the bill’s co-sponsor.

"Because we have much-smaller departments and a lot of territory to cover, the officers are in their cars generally without partners," Fleming said in an interview. "When you’re out of the car with a handheld radio and you have no service, that’s obviously an unworkable circumstance from a public safety perspective."

She also noted that modernizing police departments is part of the state’s law enforcement reform and reinvention initiative.

"Certainly, robust communication is an important part of that, so we’re happy to support it," Fleming said.

Vera Chinese, Newsday reporter based out of the

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

Latest Long Island News

Starting Friday, New York will accept walk-ins for
Cuomo: NY still 'making progress' in reducing virus positivity levels
Suffolk County Legis. Sam Gonzalez (D-Brentwood) says he
Shuttered Brentwood park waits for rebuilding plan
Protesters chant on the ground while walking down
Newsday wins Excellence in Visual Journalism award covering 200 Black Lives Matter protests
Friends and Family of Ray Wishropp outside his
Victim of Stop & Shop shooting a 'genuine great person,' friends and family say
The Huntington Town Board town last week approved
Town zoning change saves horse farms, building of houses
COVID-19 vaccines are available across Long Island, but
How to get a COVID-19 vaccine appointment
Didn’t find what you were looking for?