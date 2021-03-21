A peaceful rally against hate, sparked by the recent killings of Asian American women in Georgia, filled the Village Green in Huntington in Sunday with song and words of hope.

About 150 people gathered on the grassy site holding signs that read "Asian Lives Matter," "Stop the Hate" and "Hate Has No Home Here," as drivers honked their horns in support.

A number of artists led the group in sing-a-longs ranging from the traditional protest song "We Shall Overcome," to "Stand by Me" and "Lean on Me."

Patricia Shih, a musician, singer and artist from Huntington, said she organized the rally at the last minute on Friday and was happily surprised by the large turnout.

"I put it on Facebook and people kept sharing and sharing; it was wonderful," she said.

Shih said she had a "visceral reaction" when she heard about the six women of Asian descent who were shot and killed in Georgia last week.

"Like my throat started to close up," she said. "My stomach started to turn. I said, I cannot do nothing. I have to do something."

The rally, held on a sunny, warm afternoon, attracted both young and old, parents with their children and dog owners who brought along their four-legged friends.

"As an Asian American, I feel it's very important for me to be here and stand against hate and racism," said Sheryle Lau of Syosset, a pharmacist and a mother of two. "I’m here for my children."

Lau said the recent killings in Georgia shined a light on problems the Asian American community has faced for a long time.

We want to feel safe here," she said. "We want to feel accepted and we are part of this community and we're not going anywhere. This is our country."

Dongmei Zeng, a professor at Stony Brook University who lives in Smithtown, said Asians "have been left out of the dialogue of racism for a long time."

"This is the time when we finally came out and let our voice be heard," she said. "We are empowered not only by the presence of our Asian brothers and sisters, but people of all colors and ethnicities and we are really happy."

Several rallies — large and small — were planned to take place in the five boroughs of New York City on Sunday. Ones in Union Square Park and Columbus Park in Manhattan drew massive crowds of supporters.

"This is a country where people share a humanity, a love for each other," said Zeng. "And it's a hopeful country."

Shih said people need to continue to attend rallies and show they will stand up against hate.

"We have to learn to live together," she said. "Love conquers hate."