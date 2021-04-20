TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
Long IslandSuffolk

Health officials say recreation safe for Nissequogue River in Kings Park

Kayaking along the Nissequogue River in Jan. 2020

Kayaking along the Nissequogue River in Jan. 2020 Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

The Nissequogue River in Kings Park is safe for recreation after a broken manhole that discharged sewage was repaired, Suffolk health officials said Tuesday.

Though the sewage had been treated, it still might have contained pathogens, health officials said.

"The Kings Park sewage treatment plant is operating under normal conditions, and recent analysis of samples collected from the plant effluent are below their NYSDEC-permitted discharge limits," health officials said in a statement, referring to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.

The health advisory cautioning people and fishermen to avoid the area was issued April 14. On Tuesday, heath officials said "recent analysis of surface water samples collected from the potentially affected area indicates this area is suitable for primary contact recreation."

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Latest Long Island News

A patient at South Shore University Hospital in
State: NY's COVID cases continuing to decline
Garden City with the Long Island Class II
County executives request LICs for fall sports in session
Gabriel DeWitt Wilson, right, was named as a
Ryder: Person of interest identified in West Hempstead Stop & Shop shooting that killed 1, injured 2
Commuters walk from a train from Penn Station
State report: MTA's debt profile 'a cause for increasing concern'
New York American Water rates are set to
With NYAW rate hike near, lawmakers try new path to relief
State testing for grades 3-8 will cover English
Standardized tests return for students across LI, state
Didn’t find what you were looking for?