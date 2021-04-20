The Nissequogue River in Kings Park is safe for recreation after a broken manhole that discharged sewage was repaired, Suffolk health officials said Tuesday.

Though the sewage had been treated, it still might have contained pathogens, health officials said.

"The Kings Park sewage treatment plant is operating under normal conditions, and recent analysis of samples collected from the plant effluent are below their NYSDEC-permitted discharge limits," health officials said in a statement, referring to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.

The health advisory cautioning people and fishermen to avoid the area was issued April 14. On Tuesday, heath officials said "recent analysis of surface water samples collected from the potentially affected area indicates this area is suitable for primary contact recreation."