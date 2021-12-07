The Suffolk County Legislature Tuesday threw its support behind a plan to work with Islip Town on a $2.3 billion Ronkonkoma redevelopment that includes a convention center, health-sciences center and a northern terminal at Long Island MacArthur Airport.

The legislature voted 17-0, with one abstention, to approve an intermunicipal agreement with Islip to build the 3.1 million-square-foot Midway Crossing complex, which would connect the new terminal with the Ronkonkoma Long Island Rail Road station. The massive project also would include a 300-room hotel and a sports complex with indoor and outdoor arenas.

Supporters of the plan, including business leaders and tourism advocates, call the development a transformational project that will add thousands of jobs to the region, including some with six-figure annual salaries.

The plan, expected to take 15 years to complete, faces numerous questions about financing and its impact on infrastructure. County officials have said existing parking lots must be replaced and the Islip composting facility must be relocated as part of the project. Officials are eyeing federal stimulus money to fund the project.

The development will require approvals from town, county and state agencies, and the Federal Aviation Administration, officials have said.

While lawmakers approved the agreement, they brought up previous concerns about environmental worries and communication between elected officials. An earlier vote on the agreement was postponed last month over complaints by Republicans that they had not been briefed on the plan.

"We very much support this project," Legis. Bridget Fleming (D-Noyac) said during the meeting. "But we want to ensure that every community is considered, and that certainly environmental impacts in communities that might not have historically had a say in what ends up in their backyards do have a say in this instance."

Legislators warned county and Islip officials to keep the legislature and public aware of project developments. Legis. Anthony Piccirillo (R-Holbrook), whose district borders the development zone, told Newsday he abstained from voting because nearby Holbrook's fire department and chamber of commerce had been left out of discussions.

Construction of the development will be overseen by Chicago-based developer Jones Lang LaSalle, which was tapped by Islip in October to serve as master developer of the MacArthur terminal. The company, which was project manager of the $1 billion renovation of Madison Square Garden, was named by the county in 2018 to lead the Ronkonkoma redevelopment.

Matthew Cohen, executive director of the Long Island Association, the region's largest business group, hailed Midway Crossing as "the kind of development that will reverberate for generations on Long Island" and help "unlock more of the potential of MacArthur Airport."

"These are just the type of transformational projects that not only help Long Island now but help our children and grandchildren," Cohen told Newsday. "We should embrace it."

Former Suffolk economic development director Martin Cantor said the project was "an absolute no-brainer for Suffolk County and the Town of Islip." Cantor, a critic of an earlier version of the plan that included a 17,500-seat hockey area, said the revamped plan would have an annual economic impact of $2.74 billion, including the creation of 3,000 construction jobs and 5,500 permanent jobs in fields ranging from health care and hospitality to airplane maintenance.

Cantor said he had prepared a study of the project's economic impact last year for Jones Lang LaSalle, adding he no longer works as a consultant on the project.

"This is something that will build on Long Island’s strength," Cantor said. "We pride ourselves in STEM [science, technology, engineering, math]. We pride ourselves in tech and biotech. This builds on it. This is really next-generation."