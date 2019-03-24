TODAY'S PAPER
48° Good Evening
SEARCH
48° Good Evening
Long IslandSuffolk

Police: Remains found of passenger in plane that crashed near Amagansett last year

The remains of William Maerov, 22, grandson of Ben and Bonnie Krupinski, who were also killed in the crash, were discovered in January, said East Hampton Town Police Capt. Christopher Anderson. 

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
Print

Police have recovered partial skeletal remains of the last unaccounted-for passenger of a small plane that crashed off the coast of Amagansett in June, killing all four people aboard.

The remains of 22-year-old William Maerov, grandson of noted builders and philanthropists Ben and Bonnie Krupinski, who were also killed in the crash, washed up on the shore of an ocean beach in Amagansett sometime in January, said East Hampton Town Police Capt. Christopher Anderson. The remains were sent to the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s office and positively identified as Maerov’s earlier this month using DNA from family members, Anderson said.

Pilot Jon Dollard, 47, lost control of the Piper PA-31 Navajo as the plane approached East Hampton Airport on June 2, crashing about two miles south of Indian Wells Beach in Amagansett.

The Krupinskis, both 70, and Dollard were found in the water in the days after the crash. Police had called off the search for Maerov.

The National Transportation Safety Board has not issued a final report on the cause of the plane crash but noted Dollard discussed the inclement weather for an hour before the fatal flight.

Maerov’s mother, Laura Krupinski, 53, died Feb. 25 after she was found unresponsive in her Hampton Bays home. The cause of death is unknown and under investigation, and the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s Office will perform an autopsy, Southampton Town Police have said.

Maerov is survived by his father, Lance Maerov, and sister, Charlotte Maerov.

Vera

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Shatik Canady, of West Babylon, is led out Cops: Hit-run driver arrested after killing man
Luana McDonough, 17 months, of Centereach, takes a Forecast: Highs in 50s, wind gusts for start of week
Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-Glen Cove), left, talks to LI pols craft bipartisan proposal for immigrants
The 20 cent 1983 Crisco Oil coupon redeemed Redemption story: Coupon pays off 36 years later
Republican candidate for Nassau County District Attorney Francis McQuade is the GOP candidate for Nassau district attorney
Irma Solis, left, director of the Suffolk County Most LI school districts will have bilingual ballots