Police have recovered partial skeletal remains of the last unaccounted-for passenger of a small plane that crashed off the coast of Amagansett in June, killing all four people aboard.

The remains of 22-year-old William Maerov, grandson of noted builders and philanthropists Ben and Bonnie Krupinski, who were also killed in the crash, washed up on the shore of an ocean beach in Amagansett sometime in January, said East Hampton Town Police Capt. Christopher Anderson. The remains were sent to the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s office and positively identified as Maerov’s earlier this month using DNA from family members, Anderson said.

Pilot Jon Dollard, 47, lost control of the Piper PA-31 Navajo as the plane approached East Hampton Airport on June 2, crashing about two miles south of Indian Wells Beach in Amagansett.

The Krupinskis, both 70, and Dollard were found in the water in the days after the crash. Police had called off the search for Maerov.

The National Transportation Safety Board has not issued a final report on the cause of the plane crash but noted Dollard discussed the inclement weather for an hour before the fatal flight.

Maerov’s mother, Laura Krupinski, 53, died Feb. 25 after she was found unresponsive in her Hampton Bays home. The cause of death is unknown and under investigation, and the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s Office will perform an autopsy, Southampton Town Police have said.

Maerov is survived by his father, Lance Maerov, and sister, Charlotte Maerov.