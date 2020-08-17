The Town of Babylon has selected the members of a new rental permit board, the first such board on Long Island.

The seven-member panel will decide whether to grant and renew rental permits. It will oversee all apartments in houses and buildings, but not accessory apartments where the landlord is on site, and which have their own board.

The town hopes the board will help with a crackdown on landlords who let their properties fall into disrepair.

“Already I’ve received inquiries from other towns as to their interest in creating a new town code and having a monitor over their rental permits, because a lot of towns are experiencing the same thing that we are,” Babylon Supervisor Rich Schaffer said last month after the board was approved.

Town officials selected a mix of town employees, community members and those on other town boards to serve on the panel. Sal Mangano, who owns a flower shop and is vice president of a funeral home chain, has been tapped as the board chairman. He had served on the town’s accessory apartment review board since 2018, but will now serve only on the rental permit board, as will other members who had been on various town boards.

Other rental board members include Vernon Shelton, an Amityville pastor who was an alternate on the planning board; and Marco Parodi, a town public works employee who was a second alternate on the zoning board.

Members who are new to serving the town are Kelly Medwig, a town purchasing department employee; Mike Murray, a town commercial garbage department employee; Mark Smith, an aide to Suffolk County Legis. Sam Gonzalez; and Marie Iodice, a real estate paralegal. —

Katie Reilly, a town planning department employee who was an alternate secretary on the planning board, will be the rental board secretary. Karla Bryant, a special-education aide, will be an alternate board member.

“These individuals bring a wealth of relevant experience via their work in our community and share a common goal: to ensure the quality of life for our residents,” Schaffer said.

Mangano will be paid $11,000 annually, while board members will get $9,000 a year. Reilly will receive $350 per meeting and Bryant $316 per meeting.