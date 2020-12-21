Republic Airport logs almost 300 noise complaints, double last year's number

Officials at Republic Airport in East Farmingdale are grappling with a threefold increase in the past year of aircrafts landing at the airport that are not registered there and with noise complaints that have doubled.

Aircraft complaint reports presented during the bimonthly Republic Airport Commission meeting held via Zoom on Dec. 15 showed transient aircrafts increased in October to 22, up from 10 the same time last year. Overall, 125 transient aircrafts have landed at the airport this year, up from 39 a year ago.

This year, 269 noise complaints were reported at Republic Airport, up from 127 a year ago, based on October data provided by the airport. Several of the complaints came from Nassau County residents and were made during the day.

Transient aircrafts landing at Republic can use the three fixed-based operators — Atlantic Aviation, Sheltair Aviation Services and Republic Jet Center — to park and for service, according to the airport’s website.

Frank Nocerino, chairman of the Republic Airport Commission, said he was concerned about the uptick in transient aircrafts and noise complaints.

"It’s higher than the previous year, month to month," Nocerino said.

Glen Kidd, operations manager at Republic Airport, said noise complaints were made by "a few households." He said officials had reached out to airport tenants and the air traffic control tower to let them know that when aircraft land to follow the noise abatement procedure. Those vary by the type of aircraft flown, according to the airport’s website.

Sign up for The Classroom newsletter. The pandemic has changed education on Long Island. Find out how. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

In March, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo issued an executive order closing all nonessential businesses. That month, there were 24 reported noise complaints to Republic Airport and two in April, according to the state Department of Transportation, as coronavirus-related closures quieted the skies. In March and April 2019, there were 21 and 18 reported noise complaints, respectively.

Jessica Santangelo, of East Farmingdale, said during the meeting that she had left three complaints over the past few months.

"I did not receive a call back until last week," Santangelo said. "I was driving when the call came in, so I waited until I got home and called back and I still have not received a return call."

Kidd said callbacks were not immediate. When it comes to filing a noise complaint by phone or email, more details such as what time the aircraft came in and whether it’s arriving or departing are required, he said.

"We can’t have a good response or an accurate response when we’re not getting the information we need," Kidd said.