TODAY'S PAPER
46° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
46° Good Afternoon
Long IslandSuffolk

Officers, civilians pull man from burning SUV in South Huntington, police say

Civilians and Suffolk County police officers rescued a

Civilians and Suffolk County police officers rescued a driver after his SUV burst into flames on Route 110 in Huntington Station just before 7 p.m. Saturday evening in front of the Walt Whitman Shops, police said. Photo Credit: Bryan Lopez

By Deon J. Hampton deon.hampton@newsday.com @deonjhampton
Print

Civilians and Suffolk County police officers teamed up to rescue a Melville man from his burning  vehicle after it crashed on Walt Whitman Road in South Huntington on Saturday evening, police said.

Phillip Levy, 85, was driving a 2010 Hyundai sport utility vehicle north on Walt Whitman Road near Sprucetree Lane and the Walt Whitman Shops, when he veered into the guardrail around 6:45 p.m., police said.

Officers arrived in minutes and found the vehicle on fire as Good Samaritans were attempting to assist Levy, who was unconscious in the driver’s seat, police said.

Officers and those at the scene removed Levy from the SUV, police said.

He was taken to Plainview Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Deon J. Hampton joined Newsday in June 2012. He covers Brookhaven Town.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Secret recordings were part of an ex-Hempstead Town Brown: Look who's talking, about pay to play in Hempstead
An armed man stole a car from a Bail set for man accused of carjacking woman outside store
Suffolk County Comptroller John M. Kennedy Jr. is Bellone must give arena records to Kennedy, court rules
Kortiza Hasim, 50, and Michael Fenner, 56, of Annual festival draws oyster lovers from LI and beyond
Gloria Padilla of Lindenhurst, right, with her daughter At an LI park, walking with a purpose vs. Alzheimer's 
High school football participation numbers on Long Island LI high school football participation continues to decline
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search