Civilians and Suffolk County police officers teamed up to rescue a Melville man from his burning vehicle after it crashed on Walt Whitman Road in South Huntington on Saturday evening, police said.

Phillip Levy, 85, was driving a 2010 Hyundai sport utility vehicle north on Walt Whitman Road near Sprucetree Lane and the Walt Whitman Shops, when he veered into the guardrail around 6:45 p.m., police said.

Officers arrived in minutes and found the vehicle on fire as Good Samaritans were attempting to assist Levy, who was unconscious in the driver’s seat, police said.

Officers and those at the scene removed Levy from the SUV, police said.

He was taken to Plainview Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.