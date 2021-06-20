A Coram man nearly drowned Sunday afternoon when trying to anchor a boat in Port Jefferson, but was rescued by Good Samaritans and Marine Bureau officers, Suffolk County police said.

Alan Goldberg, 70, "lost his footing and became unresponsive in the water" around 2:30 p.m. when he attempted to anchor a boat on Whitehall Beach, police said. The man sustained serious injuries.

Two Good Samaritans who were at the beach performed CPR until two Marine Bureau officers arrived on scene. Police identified them as Francis George, 30, and Karl George, 65, of East Setauket.

The officers, Cory Kim and Shane Parker, continued CPR as Goldberg was transported to the Port Jefferson Boat Ramp. He was later taken to St. Charles Hospital in Port Jefferson.