TODAY'S PAPER
38° Good Evening
SEARCH
38° Good Evening
Long IslandSuffolk

Huntington Town maritime services director resigns at request of Supervisor Lupinacci

By Deborah S. Morris deborah.morris@newsday.com @dsvmorris
Print

Huntington Supervisor Chad Lupinacci said Friday in a statement that he has asked the town’s director of maritime services to resign.

Lupinacci said he requested Dom Spada’s resignation on Thursday after a discussion but did not say what led him to the decision.

Spada was appointed deputy director of maritime services in 2018 after losing his bid for the Suffolk County Legislature. He was named director this past June.

"It became clear to me that he could no longer serve in this administration, and it was with a heavy heart and deep disappointment that I asked for his resignation," the statement said. "This unfortunate situation, which appears to be unrelated to his role as Director of Maritime Services, cannot undo Mr. Spada’s stellar record of making our waterways and shorelines safer than ever before for residents, beachgoers and boaters."

When reached by phone earlier Friday, Spada said he was still working for the town but was finalizing his resignation.

"There’s a lot of evil people out there," he said, before declining further comment.

Spada, 58, is a Village of Huntington Bay resident and is also a trustee there. He has worked at Madison Square Garden for the past 26 years as a lead technician for telecasts of the New York Knicks basketball team and hockey’s New York Rangers.

Spada’s initial appointment came under fire at the time because he was appointed along with 10 other white men, something town board member Mark Cuthbertson, a Democrat, said did not reflect the town’s diversity and was only posted on Republican Supervisor Chad Lupinacci’s election team’s transition website.

In June, Spada went from a part-time role with an annual salary of $60,000 to a full-time one with an $85,000 salary. Cuthbertson also criticized Spada’s promotion and questioned how he would be able to work two full-time jobs.

Spada said at the time that he would be able to handle both jobs because of his flexible schedule.

Deborah Morris is a native Long Islander and covers the town of Huntington.

Latest Long Island News

A Bay Shore man charged with impersonating a Man charged with kidnapping girls, posing as cop held on $500G cash bail
Chairs are spaced six feet apart and face Panel: At-risk kids face deep learning gap in pandemic
Bronx residents lined up Friday for the opening 'This is about saving lives': As Yankee Stadium vaccine site opens, NY expanding eligibility
A woman jogs down South Street in Oyster Forecast: 6 inches of snow possible Sunday
Valerie Cincinelli, an NYPD officer for 12 years, Sources: NYPD cop from LI to take plea deal in murder-for-hire plot
State preservationists said the Mary E. Bell House Home steeped in Black history gets preservation award
Didn’t find what you were looking for?