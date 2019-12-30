With a new year — and decade — upon us, Newsday asked Babylon Town officials what their New Year’s resolutions are for 2020, and to look back on the accomplishments and challenges they faced this past year in the town and its three villages. Here's what they told us:

BABYLON TOWN / Supervisor Rich Schaffer

MISSION ACCOMPLISHED (2019)

Signed a new service agreement with Covanta to operate the town’s ash landfill, saving nearly $9 million a year.

MAJOR CHALLENGE

Faced quality-of-life issues due to unsavory establishments in our community, leading to crackdowns that resulted in the shutting down of seven vape shops and four illegal massage parlors.

2020 RESOLUTIONS

Uphold our high Aaa bond rating from Moody's and budget responsibly to lessen the burden on taxpayers.

Help those in our area suffering from drug and alcohol addiction get the help that they need to get clean and sober through services such as the town’s Family Beacon Wellness Center.

Receive state Department of Environmental Conservation approval for a project that reuses ash from our waste-to-energy facility to build the support walls for the next ash cell at the landfill, instead of purchasing soil fill, saving $1.3 million and potentially taking in additional ash worth $4 million.

AMITYVILLE VILLAGE / Mayor Dennis Siry

MISSION ACCOMPLISHED (2019)

Upgrading the Village bond rating to A2 from Moody's and to AA from Standard & Poor's.

MAJOR CHALLENGE

Finding a solution for the Security Dodge [property dispute] situation.

2020 RESOLUTIONS

Get Avalon Bay project to shovels-in-the-ground stage.

Solicit good retail and “destination” type businesses.

Continue maintaining our infrastructure.

Ratify a fair, sustainable PBA contract for police officers.

Complete our bike path between the Long Island Rail Road station and downtown.

Pave some more parking lots.

Continue with improvements at our beach [Amityville Beach].

Complete our storm and sewer drainage project through tthe Governor's Office of Storm Recovery.

Find, and start towards, the solutions to flooding in areas of our village.

BABYLON VILLAGE / Mayor Ralph Scordino

MISSION ACCOMPLISHED (2019)

Installing a permanent generator at Babylon Village Hall that will ensure emergency and rescue services are uninterrupted during and after major storms.

MAJOR CHALLENGE

Finding funding and a qualified bidder for the restoration of Argyle Falls.

2020 RESOLUTIONS

The restoration of Argyle Falls.

Continuing the marble dusting and tile work on the Village of Babylon pool.

Repaving the James Street Municipal Parking Lot.

Enhancing and protecting the quality of life that our Village of Babylon residents enjoy every day.

LINDENHURST VILLAGE / Mayor Mike Lavorata

MISSION ACCOMPLISHED (2019)

Used Suffolk County Downtown Revitalization funds to complete traffic safety improvements at South Wellwood Avenue and Montauk Highway, including the installation of a traffic island.

MAJOR CHALLENGE

Securing additional funding for flood mitigation and bulkhead repairs.

2020 RESOLUTIONS

Meet with my residents on a more regular basis.

Attempt to resolve as many flooding issues as I can, especially for residents south of Montauk Highway.

Do everything possible to ensure the continued revitalization in order to create that walkable downtown that we have worked so hard to achieve.