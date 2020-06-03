Southold Police Chief Martin Flatley said Tuesday that his department is investigating allegations from residents that police dismissed phone calls about a heavily attended retirement party last week for a police sergeant.

Flatley read a statement and answered questions at Tuesday’s Southold Town Board work session regarding a May 29 party at a Cutchogue tree farm owned by the officer, Steven Zuhoski.

“If members of our department were present in violation of this order, I am disappointed with their lapse of judgment,” Flatley said. “This will be addressed with all members of the department.”

The chief added that his department was not involved in retirement festivities for Zuhoski beyond an organized walkout at police headquarters Friday to honor him and two others who retired.

Flatley told the board that though the police blotter did not show any calls on the night of the party, he had “since found out that a couple of people said they have called” and the reports were not acted on. The department still must go through its internal recording system to review all calls and responses related to the gathering. Flatley said the matter would be addressed by the department and they would seek to complete their internal investigation this week.

Neighbors who spoke to Newsday said they saw dozens of people at the gathering and called police.

Photos posted to social media show dozens of guests who were not practicing social distancing and not wearing masks. Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo relaxed restrictions last month, allowing gatherings to occur so long as no more than 10 people attend and they adhere to social distancing guidelines.

With Vera Chinese