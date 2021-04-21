TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
Long IslandSuffolk

Police searching for 30-pound stolen turtle sculpture

A cash reward is being offered for information

A cash reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the theft of this 3-foot, 30-pound turtle sculpture. Credit: SCPD

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

Who stole the turtle sculpture from a yard in Westhampton?

That's what Southampton Town police want to know. On Wednesday, they announced that tipsters will be eligible for a cash reward from Suffolk County Crime Stoppers for information that leads to an arrest in the whodunit.

The 3-foot, 30-pound green- and bronze-colored sculpture, valued at about $800, was stolen from the front yard of a residence on South Road sometime between March 19 and April 4, police said.

Turtles are considered a symbol of wisdom, endurance, wealth and long life in many cultures, but police are hoping any luck runs out for a suspect — or suspects — in the case.

Tipsters can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. They can also use a mobile app, which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or submit tips online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will remain confidential, police said.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Latest Long Island News

Scene of deadly crash on Route 25A and
Cops: One dead, several hurt in Mount Sinai crash
Protesters take to the streets after the George
'Relief, but not a celebration': LIers respond to Chauvin guilty verdict
A mochaccino torte with vanilla cake, mocha mousse
Iconic LI bakery setting up sweet shop in vacant store
Linda Goldstein of Bellmore been volunteering regularly for
LIer makes mask chains, feeds the hungry from 9/11 until now
A train at an LIRR train station
LIRR: Man fatally struck by train near Greenlawn
Gabriel DeWitt Wilson, right, was named as a
Nassau police: Suspect in fatal Stop & Shop shooting captured
Didn’t find what you were looking for?