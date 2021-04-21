Police searching for 30-pound stolen turtle sculpture

Who stole the turtle sculpture from a yard in Westhampton?

That's what Southampton Town police want to know. On Wednesday, they announced that tipsters will be eligible for a cash reward from Suffolk County Crime Stoppers for information that leads to an arrest in the whodunit.

The 3-foot, 30-pound green- and bronze-colored sculpture, valued at about $800, was stolen from the front yard of a residence on South Road sometime between March 19 and April 4, police said.

Turtles are considered a symbol of wisdom, endurance, wealth and long life in many cultures, but police are hoping any luck runs out for a suspect — or suspects — in the case.

Tipsters can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. They can also use a mobile app, which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or submit tips online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will remain confidential, police said.