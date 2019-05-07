TODAY'S PAPER
51° Good Morning
SEARCH
51° Good Morning
Long IslandSuffolk

Farmingville man killed in two-car crash in Ridge, police say

The other driver in the crash at the intersection of Middle Country Road and Wading River Hollow Road was injured, police said.

Suffolk County police investigate the crash at Middle

Suffolk County police investigate the crash at Middle Country Road and Wading River Hollow Road in Ridge on Tuesday morning. Photo Credit: Christopher Sabella

By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com
Print

A Farmingville man was killed early Tuesday morning in Ridge after his car collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Middle Country Road and Wading River Hollow Road, police said.

Necmi Gurel, 57, was pronounced dead at the scene of the two-car crash, which Suffolk County police said occurred at about 12:10 a.m.

Gurel, driving a 2005 Honda Sedan, was traveling west on Middle Country Road when his car collided with a 2015 Toyota Corolla heading north on Wading River Hollow Road, police said.

The Corolla driver, Candace Porter, 29, of Amityville, was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital in Stony Brook and treated for injuries that were not considered life-threatening, police said. Porter was not charged.

Both cars were impounded for safety checks, police said.

Seventh Squad detectives are investigating and they asked anyone with information to call police at 631-852-8752 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477.

Headshot of Newsday employee Chau Lam on June
By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com

Chau Lam reports on a wide range of topics: from crime and courts to aviation, hurricanes and 9/11 first responders.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

The bridge over Upper Cascade Lake in Brightwaters, Village identifies long-term infrastructure projects
Built in 1879, the Jamesport house has extensive $539,000 LI home comes with outhouse
A view of an LIRR train in September. LIRR to roll out new electric car fleet by end of month
The late Queens District Attorney Richard Brown at Funeral for Queens DA to be held this morning
An artist's rendering shows the new parking garage New parking restrictions at village LIRR station
Bob Golden, owner of Treo, with his son, Son of Snapple co-founder touts beverage line