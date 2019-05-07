A Farmingville man was killed early Tuesday morning in Ridge after his car collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Middle Country Road and Wading River Hollow Road, police said.

Necmi Gurel, 57, was pronounced dead at the scene of the two-car crash, which Suffolk County police said occurred at about 12:10 a.m.

Gurel, driving a 2005 Honda Sedan, was traveling west on Middle Country Road when his car collided with a 2015 Toyota Corolla heading north on Wading River Hollow Road, police said.

The Corolla driver, Candace Porter, 29, of Amityville, was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital in Stony Brook and treated for injuries that were not considered life-threatening, police said. Porter was not charged.

Both cars were impounded for safety checks, police said.

Seventh Squad detectives are investigating and they asked anyone with information to call police at 631-852-8752 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477.