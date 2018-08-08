Ridge fire district voters on Tuesday approved a $14 million bond proposition to build a new firehouse.

District residents voted 527 to 104 to replace the current facility, which Ridge fire officials said posed a danger to firefighters because of narrow truck bays and other problems.

The bond will increase fire district annual taxes by $178.09 on an average home assessed at $2,215, according to fire district officials.

Officials have said the current 19,000-square-foot fire department headquarters on Francis Mooney Drive is obsolete, cramped and prone to roof leaks. Firefighters currently change into their gear in bays, just a few inches from trucks as they prepare to respond to calls, officials said.

The current firehouse can now be demolished and replaced with a 24,000-square-foot facility that will have new storage space and a separate room where firefighters can change into their gear, district officials said.

Jeffrey Campo, chairman of the Ridge board of fire commissioners, has said the firehouse, which was built in 1941 and expanded in 1962 and 1982, is too small for the larger trucks the fire department now uses.

Campo said the bond would pay for a new training room and space for the department's emergency medical technicians. Truck bays would be wider, and the new facility would have a washer and dryer system to clean fire gear of contaminants that collect on firefighter uniforms.

Ridge firefighters and EMTs responded to 2,865 alarms last year, Campo said. The department serves a 28-square-mile area in the northeast section of Brookhaven Town.