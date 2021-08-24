TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandSuffolk

Vehicle crashes into lobby of Ridge post office, Suffolk police say

The scene at the Ridge Post Office after

The scene at the Ridge Post Office after it was struck by a car on Aug 24, 2021. Credit: Newsday/Vera Chinese

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A Ridge post office is closed indefinitely after a vehicle crashed into its lobby Tuesday afternoon, Suffolk County Police said. Authorities said no one was injured.

Police said the incident at the post office building at 1700 Middle Country Road was reported in a 911 call around 1:25 p.m.

No further details were immediately available as police continued its investigation Tuesday, but authorities said they did not suspect any criminality. Town of Brookhaven building inspectors were called to the site to assess any potential structural damage. Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the postal service said the post office will remain closed until it is deemed safe for reopening.

For shipping and retail services, customers are advised to visit neighboring post offices such as Shoreham Post Office (located at 69 Rt. 25A, Shoreham, NY 11786) and Middle Island Post Office (located at 780 Middle Country Rd., Middle Island, NY 11953). Hours of operation at these two Post Offices are: Mon-Fri 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

