A Ridge post office is closed indefinitely after a vehicle crashed into its lobby Tuesday afternoon, Suffolk County Police said. Authorities said no one was injured.

Police said the incident at the post office building at 1700 Middle Country Road was reported in a 911 call around 1:25 p.m.

No further details were immediately available as police continued its investigation Tuesday, but authorities said they did not suspect any criminality. Town of Brookhaven building inspectors were called to the site to assess any potential structural damage. Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the postal service said the post office will remain closed until it is deemed safe for reopening.

For shipping and retail services, customers are advised to visit neighboring post offices such as Shoreham Post Office (located at 69 Rt. 25A, Shoreham, NY 11786) and Middle Island Post Office (located at 780 Middle Country Rd., Middle Island, NY 11953). Hours of operation at these two Post Offices are: Mon-Fri 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.