Two proposals including plans for transit-oriented development near the LIRR in Amityville Village and a Riverhead town square featuring an amphitheater and an ice rink won $10 million each in state funding on Thursday.

Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin and Long Island officials announced the awards, intended to spur downtown redevelopment by putting state money and planning expertise behind local efforts, in a news conference conducted over Zoom.

For Thursday’s winners, the awards validated years of planning.

Riverhead Supervisor Yvette Aguiar said Thursday, "The governor and the Empire State Development Corporation saw our vision ... and through this grant, it will soon become a reality."

They also came at what Matt Cohen, CEO of the Long Island Association business group, said in a statement was a "pivotal point" for downtowns trying to retain and attract businesses "still reeling from the pandemic."

Amityville Mayor: 'The glory days are coming back'

In the South Shore village of Amityville, officials have identified three parcels near the village’s Long Island Rail Road station for possible redevelopment, and seven more nearby that could also support mixed-use development or multi-family housing whose residents would provide a customer base for downtown shops.

The Amityville plan also proposes traffic calming for Broadway, the local stretch of Route 110, the state road that is one of the region’s main north-south arteries. It also calls for public Wi-Fi downtown, new pocket parks, better integration of the LIRR station with the village and the addition of last-mile transit options like car and bike shares and shuttle service.

Get the Suffolk news this week newsletter! The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Suffolk County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Dennis Siry, the retired New York City firefighter who serves as village mayor, likened the award to the moonshot during the Zoom call and was equally effusive in a phone interview:

He said, "The glory days are coming back" for the village, whose businesses struggled after the opening of the Sunrise Mall in East Massapequa and demolition of the Brunswick Hospital Center, which began closing its operations in 2005. Workers at that facility, north of the village downtown, were once customers for local businesses, and the landowner was once the village’s largest taxpayer.

With hundreds of new residential units in the development pipeline, village officials hope to attract new businesses, along with visitors from out of town to patronize them.

"Hopefully, more people will come looking, realizing what we have to offer," Siry said.

'We call it a heart transplant,' Riverhead official says

In Riverhead, community development director Dawn Thomas said officials will build a town square open to the Peconic Riverwalk. Replacing hulking, long-vacant buildings that once held Swezey’s department store and a bicycle store, the square will offer an amphitheater, public dining, market areas, a playground and an ice rink.

"We call it a heart transplant," Thomas said. "These are things for the public to enjoy, but it will also connect the riverfront to Main Street, which has never happened in the past."

A blighted area around the local LIRR station will be rebuilt, she said, with master-planned apartments, retail and garage parking replacing a two-acre parking lot.

Thomas added, "People will come off the train, or take the bus, or come to park and have connections to downtown," remaking an area she conceded "right now is not particularly welcoming."

The residential component is essential to the project’s success, she said. Residents "have pride in their downtown, they utilize amenities. It’s no longer vacant, it’s not scary, it becomes attractive, interesting and inviting."

Other elements of the Riverhead plan include a state-of-the-art planetarium slated for a Long Island Science Center building on the town square, and upgrades and restoration to the Suffolk Theater and the Vail Leavitt Music Hall.

The town also plans measures to mitigate flooding and a marketing campaign to solidify its identity as the "gateway to all of eastern Long Island," according to its grant application.

The state initiative, now in its fifth year, has distributed $600 million to municipalities and attracts more interest than there are grants to give away. Siry and Thomas said their wins came after several unsuccessful applications in past years.

"We were crestfallen every time we didn’t win" but never stopped planning, Thomas said.

Previous Long Island winners include Westbury, Hicksville, Baldwin and Central Islip. This year’s program gave $20 million to each region of the state. The Long Island Regional Economic Development Council nominated downtowns for the prizes after receiving applications from the communities.

Eric Alexander, director of Vision Long Island, said the state program has yielded tangible successes, particularly in Westbury, though some have complained the state is slow "getting dollars on the street."

Most communities that win the grants are already primed for success.

"They had to do meaningful planning work already, accomplish some things that show you can get to 'yes,'" he said.

The money is "an accelerant. It’s not one grant that does it alone."

With James T. Madore and J.P. Salamanca