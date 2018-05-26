TODAY'S PAPER
Riverhead condo complex fire forces evacuation, police say

Firefighters respond to a condo complex fire on

Firefighters respond to a condo complex fire on Bluffs Drive North in Riverhead early Saturday morning. Photo Credit: LiHotShots / T.J. Lambui

By John Asbury john.asbury@newsday.com @JohnAsbury
Riverhead firefighters extinguished a condo fire that forced residents and neighbors to evacuate early Saturday morning, police said.

Police responded to the condo complex at 908 Bluffs Drive North about 2:20 a.m., Riverhead police said. Firefighters found two condos fully engulfed in flames while authorities evacuated residents from nearby condos.

Police said everyone was evacuated safely while firefighters doused the blaze. No further information was available.

The Riverhead fire marshal’s office is investigating, but police said the blaze did not appear to be suspicious.

John Asbury covers the Town of Hempstead and the City of Long Beach. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously covered crime for nine years for The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, Calif.

