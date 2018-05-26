Riverhead firefighters extinguished a condo fire that forced residents and neighbors to evacuate early Saturday morning, police said.

Police responded to the condo complex at 908 Bluffs Drive North about 2:20 a.m., Riverhead police said. Firefighters found two condos fully engulfed in flames while authorities evacuated residents from nearby condos.

Police said everyone was evacuated safely while firefighters doused the blaze. No further information was available.

The Riverhead fire marshal’s office is investigating, but police said the blaze did not appear to be suspicious.