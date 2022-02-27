An Aquebogue man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday night in Riverhead, police said.

Ryan Dupuis, 26, was driving shortly before midnight on Sound Avenue near the Northville Turnpike, Riverhead police said, when he left the roadway and struck a tree. Police did not say in which direction he was traveling.

Dupuis, the vehicle's only occupant, was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead where he died.

The Riverhead Fire Department was also requested to assist at the scene.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check and police are asking anyone with information on the crash to call Riverhead Town Police at 631-727-4500 ext. 328. All calls will be kept confidential.