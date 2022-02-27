TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
Long IslandSuffolk

Cops: Aquebogue man killed in Riverhead single-vehicle crash

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
Print

An Aquebogue man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday night in Riverhead, police said.

Ryan Dupuis, 26, was driving shortly before midnight on Sound Avenue near the Northville Turnpike, Riverhead police said, when he left the roadway and struck a tree. Police did not say in which direction he was traveling.

Dupuis, the vehicle's only occupant, was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead where he died.

The Riverhead Fire Department was also requested to assist at the scene.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check and police are asking anyone with information on the crash to call Riverhead Town Police at 631-727-4500 ext. 328. All calls will be kept confidential.

Vera Chinese, Newsday reporter based out of the

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

Latest Long Island News

Deepwater Wind offshore wind farm at Block Island
Offshore wind lease bids for six areas off NY, NJ coasts total $4.37B
Rep. Lee Zeldin of Shirley, who has secured
GOP to kick off state convention with Zeldin as front-runner
Gordon Heights Fire Department Chief Moonee Rivers assumed
Gordon Heights' 1st female fire chief blazes a trail while settling in
Cyrus Solhjou, 14, and his mother, Bita Mosleh,
COVID-19 vaccination sites on LI, once bustling, go quiet
Cameron Batts interviews Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney
6th-grader's interviews for Black History Month include Suffolk police commish
Tony Leteri of Fort Salonga. Leteri's wife, Anna,
For LIers with Ukrainian relatives, 'It's very sad'
Didn’t find what you were looking for?