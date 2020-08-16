A Riverhead man faces a DWI charge after he hit a town police cruiser while driving Saturday night, authorities said.

Marlon Uz-Cubule, 28, was driving westbound on West Main Street in Riverhead near the intersection with Kroemer Avenue about 9:40 p.m. Saturday when he hit a marked Riverhead police vehicle, officials said. Neither Uz-Cubule nor the officer in the cruiser, who police did not identify, were injured in the crash, police said.

Uz-Cubule was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated and other vehicle and traffic infractions, police said. He was taken to Riverhead police headquarters and held overnight for arraignment.