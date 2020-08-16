TODAY'S PAPER
67° Good Morning
SEARCH
67° Good Morning
Long IslandSuffolk

Cops: Man faces DWI charge after hitting Riverhead police cruiser

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
Print

A Riverhead man faces a DWI charge after he hit a town police cruiser while driving Saturday night, authorities said.

Marlon Uz-Cubule, 28, was driving westbound on West Main Street in Riverhead near the intersection with Kroemer Avenue about 9:40 p.m. Saturday when he hit a marked Riverhead police vehicle, officials said. Neither Uz-Cubule nor the officer in the cruiser, who police did not identify, were injured in the crash, police said.

Uz-Cubule was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated and other vehicle and traffic infractions, police said. He was taken to Riverhead police headquarters and held overnight for arraignment.

Vera Chinese, Newsday reporter based out of the

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

Latest Long Island News

Anne Chimelis with daughter Jaden. School district walks back five-day, in-person plan
New York State Senator Kevin Thomas, Chair of NY Dems will be cheering the convention — from home
Garden Grill received a permit this year to Smithtown issues noise citation to restaurant after complaints 
Hofstra University Provost Herman Berliner says the school Stony Brook freezing hiring, cutting salaries, budgets
Developers are seeking approval to subdivide the property Neighbors want to save 1925 Colonial Revival home in Wantagh
President Donald Trump speaks to the press on Janison: Trump deploys micro-hoaxes in his struggle
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search