Riverhead board fails to select special counsel for EPCAL land sale

The pending sale involves more than 1,600 acres at EPCAL to venture group Calverton Aviation and Technology.

Residents and some town board members requested additional advice due to legal issues facing a partner of the venture group seeking to purchase the property at Enterprise Park at Calverton. Photo Credit: Newsday/John Paraskevas

By Jean-Paul Salamanca jeanpaul.salamanca@newsday.com @JPaulSalamanca
Print

The Riverhead town board failed on Wednesday to select either of two firms proposed for additional legal advice on a pending $40 million land sale at the Enterprise Park at Calverton.

Residents and three town board members had requested the advice due to legal issues facing one of the partners of the venture group seeking to purchase the property.

With one member, Jodi Giglio, absent, the five-member board voted 2 to 2 on each of two resolutions, one for each proposed law firm. Without enough votes for either resolution to pass, neither firm could be appointed.

 The board acted as the Community Development Agency  for its role in overseeing economic development at the EPCAL site,

The pending sale involves more than 1,600 acres at EPCAL to venture group Calverton Aviation and Technology.

The board was choosing between Garden City-based Stagg, Terenzi, Confusione & Wabnik LLP and Lazer, Aptheker, Rosella & Yedid PC, which has offices in East Hampton, Manhattan and Melville.

The request for the special counsel came after it was learned that Luminati Aerospace LLC — a partner with Canada-based developer Triple Five Group in the deal —  had been sued for defaulting on several conditions of a $10 million promissory note.  The board was also concerned after Luminati failed to pay rent to the property landlord for the building the company occupied at the EPCAL site and was facing eviction.

Town board members who had initially asked about legal advice were Catherine Kent, Riverhead Supervisor Laura Jens-Smith and Tim Hubbard. Hubbard voted no Wednesday, citing questions that needed answering.

Jean-Paul Salamanca covers the East End. He focuses on Riverhead, Southold and Greenport on the North Fork, as well as Hampton Bays, Westhampton Beach, Flanders, Riverside and Quogue on the South Fork.

