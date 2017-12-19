TODAY'S PAPER
Riverhead board to vote on fitness of EPCAL developer

A decision on the LLC’s eligibility and qualifications is a key step in moving the $40M project at the Calverton site to the next phase.

Luminati Aerospace wants to use the EPCAL space

Luminati Aerospace wants to use the EPCAL space to expand its operations. Photo Credit: Randee Daddona

By Jean-Paul Salamanca jeanpaul.salamanca@newsday.com @JPaulSalamanca
A key hearing that could decide the fate of the proposed $40 million sale of the Enterprise Park at Calverton site could be scheduled for next month pending a Riverhead Town Board vote Tuesday night.

The board will meet for its final regular meeting in 2017 and vote on a resolution to schedule a public hearing Jan. 18 that would determine whether Calverton Aviation & Technology LLC — the name listed on the resolution of the venture between Luminati Aerospace LLC and Canada-based developer Triple Five Ventures Co. LLC — is qualified and eligible to develop 2,300 acres at the Calverton property.

Luminati is planning to use the space to expand its operations with jobs focused on creating drones and solar electric-powered aircraft. The company announced last week that it had entered into a written agreement with Triple Five Ventures to finance and develop the site, which totals 2,900 acres.

The meeting starts at 7 p.m. at Town Hall.

Jean-Paul Salamanca covers the East End. He focuses on Riverhead, Southold and Greenport on the North Fork, as well as Hampton Bays, Westhampton Beach, Flanders, Riverside and Quogue on the South Fork.

