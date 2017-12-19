A key hearing that could decide the fate of the proposed $40 million sale of the Enterprise Park at Calverton site could be scheduled for next month pending a Riverhead Town Board vote Tuesday night.

The board will meet for its final regular meeting in 2017 and vote on a resolution to schedule a public hearing Jan. 18 that would determine whether Calverton Aviation & Technology LLC — the name listed on the resolution of the venture between Luminati Aerospace LLC and Canada-based developer Triple Five Ventures Co. LLC — is qualified and eligible to develop 2,300 acres at the Calverton property.

Luminati is planning to use the space to expand its operations with jobs focused on creating drones and solar electric-powered aircraft. The company announced last week that it had entered into a written agreement with Triple Five Ventures to finance and develop the site, which totals 2,900 acres.

The meeting starts at 7 p.m. at Town Hall.