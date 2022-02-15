Riverhead officials: Board delays EPCAL vote to allow more public review

Riverhead officials will not vote during their Tuesday evening regular meeting on a previously-announced motion to transfer the title and ownership of the Enterprise Park at Calverton to Riverhead's Industrial Development Agency.

They delayed the vote so the public can have more time to review the proposed transfer's details, Town Hall announced Tuesday afternoon.

Town Hall officials said in a statement before the 6 p.m. meeting that outside attorneys and town officials had been working through "many aspects" of a transfer proposal announced late last week to transfer the title of the property to the IDA so a $40 million sale of more than 1,600 acres of developable property to venture group Calverton Aviation and Technology could be facilited.

However, the statement added, efforts to work through the proposal "could not be completed in time to give reasonable notice to members of the public who may wish to review the proposed resolution, prior to tonight’s meeting."

Riverhead Supervisor Yvette Aguiar did not immediately return requests for comment.

A dispute over who can supply water to the property has stalled the land sale, as the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has denied the town a key permit necessary to complete an eight-lot subdivision of the property for the sale to proceed. The state department would not approve the permit unless the town named the Suffolk County Water Authority as the provider of public water to the proposed subdivision.

Having refused to do so, the town sued the DEC in April to overturn the decision. However, a State Supreme Court justice dismissed the town's lawsuit.

The proposed title transfer of the property to the IDA would allow the town to lease the property via the agency to the venture group as long as it fulfills all its obligations under the current sale contract, according to town officials.

"Supervisor Aguiar and the Town Board know how critically important the EPCAL property is to the residents of Riverhead, and want to ensure the public has every opportunity to review the details of a proposed transfer prior to vote," the Town Hall statement read. "Accordingly, the resolution regarding a proposed transfer of EPCAL to the IDA will not be considered this evening, but is anticipated in the near future."