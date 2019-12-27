TODAY'S PAPER
Riverhead fire displaces more than 30 residents of assisted living facility, cops say

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Fire led to the displacement of more than 30 residents at an assisted living facility Riverhead Thursday night, forcing the relocation of residents with assistance from the American Red Cross of Long Island, Riverhead Town police said.

Police said the fire at the Concern for Independent Living resident home at 260 West Main St. was reported in a 911 call received at 6:16 p.m. and said responding officers found both fire alarms and sprinkler systems activated, with "heavy smoke and water flooding the first and second floors of the building."

Officers evacuated residents from the building and then located the source of the fire, which police said was a sofa chair in a residential room on the second floor. That fire was extinguished by firefighters from the Riverhead Fire Department, police said.

While Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance crews and the Red Cross were able to assist residents outside the buidling, Riverhead Town Fire Marshals, investigators from the Riverhead Police Detective Division and Suffolk County Police Arson Unit detectives determined that, due to what police described as heavy water and smoke damage the property "was deemed unlivable presently." It was not immediately clear when residents will be allowed to return to the property.

Police said investigators are looking at cigarette smoking as the likely cause of the fire, but said the cause is still under investigation.

Investigators are asking anyone with information contact them at 631-727-4500.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

