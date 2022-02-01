Meat cleaver in package bound for an inmate intercepted, Suffolk Sheriff says

A meat cleaver in a package addressed to an inmate at the Riverhead Correctional Facility was intercepted by Suffolk County Sheriff correction officers last week, county officials said Tuesday.

The cleaver was among several items that arrived for the inmate at the Riverhead facility via an Amazon.com package, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

"Careful inspection and processing of all mail and packages before they enter the correctional facility is critical," county sheriff Errol Toulon said in a news release. "Any dangerous item, let alone a large knife, that makes its way into the facility could be deadly for staff and inmates alike."

The cleaver was taken away and "allowable items were delivered to the inmate," the sheriff’s office said.

Sgt. Paul Spinella, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office, said introducing contraband into a correctional facility could result in a charge, but the sheriff's office is investigating the incident.