Riverhead to consider getting outside legal advice on EPCAL development

Officials have concerns about legal issues facing a partner in Calverton Aviation and Technology's pending $40 million land sale at the site.

The exterior of Luminati Aerospace LLC, a Calverton

The exterior of Luminati Aerospace LLC, a Calverton startup at EPCAL's Plant 6 in Calverton is pictured on Friday, June 16, 2017. Photo Credit: Randee Daddona

By Jean-Paul Salamanca jeanpaul.salamanca@newsday.com @JPaulSalamanca
Riverhead Town officials will consider getting an outside legal opinion that may lead them to end a pending $40 million land sale with Calverton Aviation and Technology at the Enterprise Park at Calverton.

The move comes after the board learned last week that Calverton-based aviation company Luminati Aerospace LLC was sued by Hexcel Corp., a Stamford, Connecticut -based advanced composites company, after Luminati defaulted on several conditions of a promissory note for a $10 million loan from Hexcel.

Other issues Riverhead Supervisor Laura Jens-Smith said led to seeking a legal counsel review was Luminati facing eviction from the EPCAL site the company leases for failing to pay rent to Laoudis of Calverton LLC, the landlord of the property.

“There was a good amount of concern right now…because a lot of this we didn’t know about,” Riverhead Town Councilman Tim Hubbard said after Tuesday's regular board meeting in which the issue was discussed.

A special board meeting is to be held April 25 to vote on whether to seek legal counsel to review the land sale  contract.

The board last year to determine whether Calverton Aviation and Technology — a joint venture between Luminati and Edmonton, Canada-based developer Triple Five Group — was qualified to move forward with the proposal to purchase more than 1,600 acres of land at the EPCAL site to expand Luminati’s operations. The hearings "may very well have had a different outcome" based on the new information, Hubbard said.

If the resolution to seek outside counsel is approved,  the deal would be re-examined, Jens-Smith said Tuesday after the meeting.

“I think we really have to take a look at the contract to see that what is in there is being met and just wait for that advice," she said. "That’s the whole reason that we’re seeking outside counsel, so we can get some clear answers to be able to look at the contract."

Jean-Paul Salamanca covers the East End. He focuses on Riverhead, Southold and Greenport on the North Fork, as well as Hampton Bays, Westhampton Beach, Flanders, Riverside and Quogue on the South Fork.

