A Riverhead-based nonprofit that provides services to children and adults with disabilities is proposing consolidating the services they provide from three separate buildings in town into one 40,000-square-foot facility.

East End Disability Associates Inc., which has its main office on Roanoke Avenue and operates rehabilitation centers on Edwards Avenue in Calverton and on Harrison Avenue, is proposing building a facility on Suffolk County-owned property in Stotzky Park in Riverhead.

The new building would include one mile of walking trails, an indoor recreational facility, playground for adults and children with and without disabilities, a permanent outdoor bocce ball court and table tennis court, and space for yoga and fitness classes, according to a PowerPoint presentation nonprofit officials presented to the Riverhead Town Board at the Nov. 27 work session at Town Hall.

The goal of the facility is to bring the nonprofit’s rehabilitation centers “into the same space, while adding additional services such as a cafetorium with a performing space and recreational space, so it would be open to the community as well,” Camden Ackerman, manager of development and public relations for East End Disability Associates, said in an interview Wednesday.

“It would add to the community accessible trails and playground equipment that is lacking right now. And it would give us the ability to house all rehabilitation under one roof,” Ackerman said.

The facility is in the conceptual phase, so it has not gone before Riverhead’s other agencies, including the Planning Board and Zoning Board of Appeals, Ackerman said. Officials first approached the town board about the plan in order to gauge its interest in supporting the expansion.

The proposed building would need approval first from the Suffolk County Legislature, and then would be brought back to Riverhead officials for a final go-ahead.

Riverhead Supervisor Laura Jens-Smith said Wednesday the town board supported the idea and was working on a letter of support to give to the legislature.

The costs and time frame for the building’s construction were not available because the project is in the conceptual stages, Ackerman said.