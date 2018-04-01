TODAY'S PAPER
Pedestrian struck and killed in Riverhead, police say

Officials have not yet identified the man who they say was hit by a car on West Main Street. Police say the driver of the car remained on the scene.

By Lisa Irizarry lisa.irizarry@newsday.com @lisairiz
A pedestrian was killed Saturday night when he was struck by a car while walking in Riverhead, police said.

Police have not yet identified the man and have not released the name of the driver of the car.

According to Riverhead police, officers were called to the scene at about 8:50 p.m. and found the man lying on the side of the road on West Main Street.

“Officers quickly determined the subject sustained serious injuries and was not breathing,” police said in a news release.

Riverhead Town Volunteer Ambulance EMTs responded to the scene, treated and then transported the man to Peconic Bay Medical Center. Police said he had suffered severe injuries to his head and body and was later transferred to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore, where he was pronounced dead.

Police on Sunday said an “initial investigation” found a 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt was traveling east near the area of 971 W. Main St. and struck the man as he walked in front of the car.

The driver of the car remained on the scene, and no criminal charges had been filed, police said.

Anyone who may have witnessed the accident is asked to contact the Riverhead Police Department Detective Division at 631-727-4500 ext. 321.

Lisa Irizarry has been a reporter for Newsday for three years and writes breaking news stories for the web and the newspaper.

