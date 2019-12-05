Riverhead police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man and a woman they said were spotted on video surveillance and by witnesses after three burglaries Wednesday.

A homeowner on Joyce Drive reported the first burglary and said the home was broken into through a rear sliding door and jewelry was stolen, according to police. A neighbor captured images of a man and woman in the area about 11:30 a.m., police said.

A second homeowner, on Meritts Pond Road, told police a suspect, or suspects, forcibly entered through a side door and removed jewelry, change and medication, officials said.

A third homeowner, on Ackerly Street, reported to police someone broke into the residence and stole jewelry, authorities said.

Police did not say what role, if any, the man and woman may have played in the burglaries.

The woman is about 30 years old, police said. She was wearing blue jeans, black sneakers, a dark hooded sweatshirt, a light-colored knit hat, light-colored gloves and a light-colored scarf that covered her face, officials said. The man was described as about 20 years old and wearing bluejeans, tan boots, a black zip-up hooded sweatshirt, dark colored hat, gloves and a scarf that covered his face.

Riverhead police advise residents to properly secure their homes, speak to neighbors and report any suspicious activities authorities.

Anyone with information is urged to call Riverhead police at 631-727-4500, extension 633.