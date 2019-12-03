TODAY'S PAPER
Cops: Man charged in hit-and-run that killed Riverhead pedestrian

Riverhead police at the scene where a pedestrian

Riverhead police at the scene where a pedestrian was struck and killed on West Main Street Monday evening.  Credit: Stringer News Service

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
Riverhead police arrested a Moriches man Tuesday night and charged him in connection with the hit-and-run death of a pedestrian, authorities said.

Christopher Oborski, 45, faces a charge of leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in a fatality after he struck the male victim, 72, late Monday afternoon in Riverhead and kept driving, police said. 

A second vehicle also struck the man as he crossed West Main Street but the driver stopped, police said.

The victim was later pronounced dead at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead, officials said.

A “series of tips received from the public” helped police track down Oborski’s vehicle at an auto body shop in the Riverhead area, officials said in a statement.

Oborski was later taken into custody and transported to the Riverhead Police Department. Police said Oborski was expected to be arraigned Wednesday in Riverhead Town Justice Court.

The identity of the victim, a Riverhead resident, had not been released by police Tuesday night pending the notification of relatives.

