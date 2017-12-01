TODAY'S PAPER
Riverhead police seek man missing from group home

The Riverhead Police Department is asking for the

The Riverhead Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating Dennis Dewitt, 62, who was reported missing from the Concern for Independent Living on West Main Street in Riverhead.

By Deon J. Hampton  deon.hampton@newsday.com @deonjhampton
Riverhead police are searching for a local man who went missing Thursday afternoon.

Dennis Dewitt, 62, of Riverhead was reported missing from the Concern for Independent Living facility on West Main Street in Riverhead, police said. He was last seen Thursday around 1 p.m.

Dewitt is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing 220 pounds with blue eyes and salt and pepper hair, police said. Officers believe he may also be clean shaven.

Foul play is not suspected, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Riverhead Police Department at 631-727-4500. All calls will be kept confidential.

