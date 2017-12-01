Riverhead police are searching for a local man who went missing Thursday afternoon.

Dennis Dewitt, 62, of Riverhead was reported missing from the Concern for Independent Living facility on West Main Street in Riverhead, police said. He was last seen Thursday around 1 p.m.

Dewitt is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing 220 pounds with blue eyes and salt and pepper hair, police said. Officers believe he may also be clean shaven.

Foul play is not suspected, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Riverhead Police Department at 631-727-4500. All calls will be kept confidential.