Riverhead police are asking Long Islanders to avoid driving on the north side of town Saturday morning as wind and drifting snow have made some roads impassable, with conditions changing by the hour.

Several motorists have become stuck in snowdrifts and abandoned their cars on the roadways, hindering the town’s snow plowing operation, police said.

Police said drivers should avoid Sound Avenue and all the north and south roads from Sound Avenue until they can clear the roads.