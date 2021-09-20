A school bus carrying 32 children from the Riverhead Central School District was rear-ended in Riverside on Monday afternoon, police said.

The bus was traveling on Flanders Road near Old Quogue Road when it was rear-ended by a box truck, Southampton Town Police Lt. Susan Ralph said. Details about injuries sustained by the children were not immediately available, Ralph said.

The driver of the box truck was airlifted after getting seriously injured in the crash, Ralph said. The school bus driver had minor injuries, Ralph said.

