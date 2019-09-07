TODAY'S PAPER
Man found shot in pickup truck in Riverhead, police said

By Craig Schneider craig.schneider@newsday.com @Scraigo
Riverhead police are asking for the public's help as they investigate a late Friday vehicle accident in which the driver was suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said they responded to numerous calls around 10:11 p.m. regarding a vehicle accident and possible shooting victim at the intersection of Northville Turnpike and County Road 58 in Riverhead. 

Upon arrival, police said they located a black 1998 Dodge Dakota pickup off the road.

The vehicle appeared to be driven by a man with a gunshot wound to his upper body, a police statement said.

The man, who was not identified, was transported to Stony Brook University Medical Center with serious but not life-threatening injuries, police said.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Riverhead Police Department at 631-727-4500.

Mugshot, Headshot, Newsday Reporter Craig Schneider

Craig Schneider is a Long Island native and Stony Brook University alumnus. He joined Newsday as a general assignment reporter in January 2018 after 20 years at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

