Riverhead officials decided against pursuing a lawsuit against the Suffolk County Industrial Development Agency related to a Main Street culinary school that had owed thousands of dollars in tax abatement payments.

The Riverhead Town Board voted 3-2 at its meeting Tuesday to not authorize any lawsuit. The suit would have been an effort to overturn the IDA’s Jan. 24 decision to amend and extend a PILOT agreement with Suffolk County Community College's culinary school, Culinary Arts Riverhead LLC.

Under the new IDA agreement, the culinary school will pay the town, the Riverhead School District and special districts annual payment in lieu of taxes — known as PILOT — that would allow it to remain in the building on Main Street. Town board members earlier opposed granting the culinary school tax abatements because the school previously owed the town $77,330 in PILOT payments and $24,004 in late fees dating to 2006. In November, the board authorized a settlement among the town, the school district and the culinary school that would cover nearly all payments and fees owed.

Riverhead Councilwoman Jodi Giglio proposed taking legal action at the board’s May 2 work session. Giglio said part of the reason a lawsuit was necessary was she felt it was a conflict of interest for the Suffolk IDA to give a tax abatement to the school.

She was informed by the town attorney's office that the lease agreement between Suffolk County and property owner Ron Parr stated the county would pay the property taxes for the building.

Another reason, Giglio added, was she felt long tax breaks for businesses “should not become a habitual practice unless there are improvements and more jobs are going to be created, and there’s going to be a positive economic impact on our community here in Riverhead.”



