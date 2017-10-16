Racist Facebook postings attributed to the Riverhead town attorney’s wife are being condemned.

In a post Sunday, Dianne Kozakiewicz, 54, used slurs and profanity directed at African Americans.

Kozakiewicz’s husband, Robert Kozakiewicz, has been the Riverhead town attorney since 2011 and served as town supervisor from 2000 through 2003.

“These are not comments that are applicable to myself,” Robert Kozakiewicz told News 12 Long Island. “I don’t know what else to say. I’m just devastated by this.”

He also apologized for his wife’s remarks, which he called “inexcusable.”

“I want to say I’m sorry, for all those who were offended, everbody who was hurt by the message. I’m very, very sorry.”

Multiple calls to the Kozakiewiczs were not returned.

Riverhead Town Supervisor Sean Walter said his office has received several complaints about the Facebook posts. He condemned the remarks and apologized on behalf of the town board.

“These reprehensible comments were evil in nature and the members of the Riverhead Town Board want everyone to know that we have no tolerance for hate and bigotry in our community,” Walter said.

Walter said he is not asking Robert Kozakiewicz to resign and would not accept his resignation.

Marjorie Acevedo, a member of the town’s anti-bias task force, said the remarks are upsetting and has asked the town attorney to address the incident at a task force meeting Monday night.

Kozakiewicz’s Facebook page appears to have since been deleted.