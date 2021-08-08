Zoom teleconferencing will return at Riverhead Town Hall for public hearings only, after the decision by town officials last month to discontinue it was met with criticism.

A majority of the Riverhead Town Board decided last month to discontinue Zoom access although they did not vote on it and it was made as an executive decision, according to Riverhead Supervisor Yvette Aguiar, who signed off on the decision to end Zoom access.

The board announced at its regular meeting Aug. 3 that Zoom would be reinstated for public hearings only. However, that option means the public will not have the ability to comment via Zoom during the open comments section of town board meetings. For all other meetings, the public has the option to call and email Town Hall ahead of time or attend in person, Aguiar said.

Aguiar told Newsday on Friday the town is following the same post-COVID-19 protocols Southampton and Brookhaven have adopted.

"We always encourage public participation. The public may call us, write to the clerk, email or attend in person," Aguiar said.

At the board’s Aug. 3 meeting, several residents spoke in favor of reinstating Zoom access.

Juan Micieli-Martinez, a downtown resident and candidate for town board, said with COVID-19 still posing a threat, Zoom teleconferencing would keep residents wishing to participate in town affairs safe.

"Our residents may be or are physically more safe at home than they are in Town Hall," Micieli-Martinez said, suggesting the town should discuss more cost-effective ways to maintain Zoom access for residents.

Mark Haubner, of Aquebogue, who said at the meeting he had underlying health conditions and was concerned about the delta variant, said Zoom access was important for residents’ safety.

"It also shows a consideration for the difficulties that people have when they perform their civic duty by participating in the process of democracy," Haubner said.

Aguiar said the town will be monitoring the COVID-19 situation closely, and will "absolutely go back" to increased Zoom access for residents if it is deemed necessary.