Three people — a man, a woman and a 15-year-old — were shot early Friday during what investigators said appears to be a targeted burglary at a Riverhead apartment complex, Riverhead Town police said.

Police said all of the injuries were serious but are believed to be non-life-threatening.

The incident occurred at about 1:30 a.m. at the Riverpoint Apartments on East Main Street, police said.

Police said two male suspects entered one of the apartments and fired multiple rounds, wounding the 15-year-old male and the woman, who is 46. Both victims were treated at the scene by EMTs from Riverhead Ambulance and transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead.

The third victim, identified only as a 29-year-old man, later arrived at Peconic Bay via private vehicle, police said. It was not immediately clear when or where he was shot.

Police said the teen suffered serious gunshot wounds to his stomach and arm and, as a result, was transferred from Peconic Bay to Stony Brook University Hospital for further treatment. The woman was shot in the knee, while the older man suffered "multiple gunshot wounds" to both legs.

Police said the burglary and shooting "does not appear to be a random act" and said "at least one of the victims may have been the intended target."

However, investigators did not further characterize the incident and did not immediately provide additional details.

Police said detectives are searching for two unknown suspects and are asking anyone with information to call Riverhead police at 631-727-4500. All calls will remain confidential.