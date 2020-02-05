Cops: Two hurt when bus rolls over in Riverside 

At least two people were hurt Wednesday afternoon when a bus serving the disabled rolled over on County Road 94 in Riverside, Southampton Town police said.

The accident happened at about 1:25 p.m. near the intersection with Pinehurst Boulevard, Southampton Town Police Sgt. James Cavanagh said. Two people were taken to Stony Brook University Hospital, he said.

Police were still at the scene investigating, Cavanagh said shortly after 2 p.m., and the road, which had been closed just after the accident, was opened to traffic.

In addition to police, the Flanders Fire Department responded to the accident, Cavanagh said.

Other details, including the number of people on the bus, weren't immediately available.

Check back for updates to this developing story.