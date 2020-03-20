Cops: Teen arrested in robbery of East Islip 7-Eleven

Suffolk County Third Precinct police officers responding to a robbery call at an East Islip 7-Eleven early Friday located and arrested the teenage suspect not far from the scene, police said.

The suspect, identified as Maxwell Purdy, 19, of East Islip, was charged with first-degree robbery and was scheduled for arraignment Friday in First District Court in Central Islip.

Police said Purdy entered the 7-Eleven at 2 East Main St. at about 2:20 a.m., displayed a knife, demanded cash and then stole cash and cigarettes before fleeing the store.

One of the responding officers, identified as Christopher Calderone, was able to locate Purdy on nearby Woodland Drive and take him into custody not long after the robbery occurred, police said.

Additional details, including whether Purdy had retained an attorney, were not immediately available.