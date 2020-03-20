TODAY'S PAPER
Cops: Teen arrested in robbery of East Islip 7-Eleven

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Suffolk County Third Precinct police officers responding to a robbery call at an East Islip 7-Eleven early Friday located and arrested the teenage suspect not far from the scene, police said.

The suspect, identified as Maxwell Purdy, 19, of East Islip, was charged with first-degree robbery and was scheduled for arraignment Friday in First District Court in Central Islip.

Police said Purdy entered the 7-Eleven at 2 East Main St. at about 2:20 a.m., displayed a knife, demanded cash and then stole cash and cigarettes before fleeing the store.

One of the responding officers, identified as Christopher Calderone, was able to locate Purdy on nearby Woodland Drive and take him into custody not long after the robbery occurred, police said.

Additional details, including whether Purdy had retained an attorney, were not immediately available.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

