TODAY'S PAPER
41° Good Morning
SEARCH
41° Good Morning
Long IslandSuffolk

Cops: 1 dead in crash, southbound Robert Moses Causeway closed

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

One person was killed Thursday in an early morning three-car crash that has closed the southbound Robert Moses Causeway between Montauk Highway and the Ocean Parkway, State Police said.

Police said one person was airlifted from the scene, but it was not immediately clear if that is the person who was killed.

The crash was reported in a 911 call at 6:41 a.m., police said. Suffolk County officials said West Islip firefighters, a Suffolk County police aviation unit, State Police and state parks police all responded to the scene. The northbound span also was briefly closed for the medevac helicopter to land, officials said.

A witness who drove past the crash scene said it was on the main southbound span over Great South Bay on the part of the span approaching Oak Island.

That witness described one of the vehicles being so mangled that no wheel wells were visible.

Police said the causeway would likely be closed until early afternoon. They said additional details were still emerging and said the investigation into the cause of the crash was continuing.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Certain insecticides commonly used for gardening are responsible Report: Common insecticide found in LI groundwater samples
Construction at the site of the Ronkonkoma Hub NYS unions lost 140,000 members in 2019, data show
Lincoln Place at Wilson Avenue in North Bellmore. North Bellmore a close-knit community
Charles and Helen Reichert of Fort Salonga have Vanderbilt planetarium to be permanently named after Reicherts
A lush stretch of Motts Creek where Take a trip through Motts Creek, one of LI's 'hidden waters'
The largest driver of overtime in 2019 was MTA went 26% over budget in overtime for 2019
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search