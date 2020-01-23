One person was killed Thursday in an early morning three-car crash that has closed the southbound Robert Moses Causeway between Montauk Highway and the Ocean Parkway, State Police said.

Police said one person was airlifted from the scene, but it was not immediately clear if that is the person who was killed.

The crash was reported in a 911 call at 6:41 a.m., police said. Suffolk County officials said West Islip firefighters, a Suffolk County police aviation unit, State Police and state parks police all responded to the scene. The northbound span also was briefly closed for the medevac helicopter to land, officials said.

A witness who drove past the crash scene said it was on the main southbound span over Great South Bay on the part of the span approaching Oak Island.

That witness described one of the vehicles being so mangled that no wheel wells were visible.

Police said the causeway would likely be closed until early afternoon. They said additional details were still emerging and said the investigation into the cause of the crash was continuing.

