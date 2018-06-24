Robert Moses State Park has a new — and so far rarely used — overnight marina for boaters.

Since its Memorial Day weekend opening, only seven boaters have booked a total of eight nights, said George Gorman, Long Island deputy regional director of the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation.

He hopes the long Independence Day holiday weekend entices boaters to stay over.

“This is a magnificent location,” he said Thursday by telephone, noting it is close to Field 3, often the most popular because it is next to the water tower and such a short walk to the beach.

Once boaters spend the night there, he said, “they will come back — and tell their friends.”

Vessels as long as 42 feet can stay as long as a week in 40 new slips at the East Marina; that is the same number of slips as the West Marina, which serves smaller boats but does not have overnight stays, he said.

The daily rate for overnight stays is $75 from Thursday through Sunday; it falls to $35 from Monday through Wednesday. The price is comparable to other marinas, Gorman said.

Only the larger slips offer electricity. Boaters must bring their own adapters and extension cords.

The check-in for overnight visits runs from noon to 8:30 p.m. Boaters must check out by 11 a.m.

Seven days in a row is the longest any boaters can stay from the Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day; they must spend 48 hours somewhere else before returning.

Overnight berthing at the marina, located at the south end of Robert Moses Causeway and accessible by Ocean Parkway, is open through Columbus Day weekend, park officials said.

The dock master keeps track of a waiting list if the slips are full.

For more reservations and a list of marina regulations, call 631-669-0449.