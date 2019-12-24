An 18-year-old Patchogue man was killed and a 17-year-old female passenger was injured in a one-car crash Monday night in Rocky Point, Suffolk County police said.

Police said Robert Permenter was driving a 1995 BMW sedan eastbound on North Country Road, near Route 25A, when the car veered off the road around 10 p.m., striking a tree.

Permenter was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital in Stony Brook, where police said he was pronounced dead. The passenger also was transported to Stony Brook for treatment of minor injuries.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.