Teen driver killed in Rocky Point crash, Suffolk police say

Suffolk County police and emergency personnel at a

Suffolk County police and emergency personnel at a fatal crash on North Country Road in Rocky Point on Monday night. Credit: Christopher Sabella

An 18-year-old Patchogue man was killed and a 17-year-old female passenger was injured in a one-car crash Monday night in Rocky Point, Suffolk County police said.

Police said Robert Permenter was driving a 1995 BMW sedan eastbound on North Country Road, near Route 25A, when the car veered off the road around 10 p.m., striking a tree.

Permenter was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital in Stony Brook, where police said he was pronounced dead. The passenger also was transported to Stony Brook for treatment of minor injuries.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

