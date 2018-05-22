Islip Town officials said they do not know exactly when the pool at Roberto Clemente Park in Brentwood will reopen this summer after six years of being closed by budget cuts and an illegal dumping scheme.

Islip Town officials said they hope to finish the Olympic-size pool sometime this summer, citing that construction was delayed by unanticipated damage and poor weather conditions.

“Nothing is guaranteed,” Supervisor Angie Carpenter said Monday. “The plan is to have that pool open this summer, sooner rather than later. We’ll just have to wait and see.”

The pool, along with Casamento Pool in West Islip, was closed after summer 2012 as the town faced a projected $26 million budget deficit. Public outcry prompted officials to call to reopen the pools for summer 2014. Casamento reopened that year.

The plans for the Roberto Clemente Park pool were put on hold after 40,000 tons of contaminated debris were found there in 2014. The illegal dumping was part of a scheme that led to convictions against five men, including two town parks officials.

Officials had said the pool would be complete by summer 2018 after the park reopened in August 2017 following a lengthy cleanup.

As construction got underway in October 2017, officials said they discovered that the 35-year-old pool was in worse shape than expected, with crumbling walls.

“We anticipated just taking the top of the pool off,” said Thomas Owens, commissioner of parks and the Department of Public Works. “We found out the integrity of most of the structure except for the floor was shot.”

Town pools typically open for the season at the end of June or early July, officials said.

More than a dozen workers were powerwashing, painting or installing a filtration system at Roberto Clemente on Monday. The pool is surrounded by sand piles, which were created when concrete was ripped up and the area was excavated to repair the pool’s walls and install pipes.

The bathroom building — which will open this summer even if the pool is not ready at the same time — is being repainted and repaired.

“There’s a lot of work to do,” Owens said.

An existing kiddie pool and dive pool will be filled in to build a spray park there, officials said. Construction is expected to begin in October. An initial announcement that it would be ready by this summer was a “miscommunication,” Owens said, citing that the town has not yet received $2 million in expected state grants.

Officials have been meeting weekly with engineers and consultants, and “we’re constantly harassing them” about finishing the pool, Owens said.

The town has so far stayed about $580,000 below its $6.3 million budget to refurbish the park and fix the pool, said town parks management analyst Jonathan Stocker. He said he expects the pool renovations, done by Bensin Contracting of Holbrook, will not go too far above the $2.8 million bid.

Community members said they look forward to having a pool in Brentwood again, citing that area kids do not have a place to swim in the summer.

William Escobar, a 36-year-old job counselor, said that taking his four children to other town pools is a “hassle.” He said that if the same issues happened in an area other than Brentwood, which has a large Hispanic population, the work “would’ve been done a lot sooner.”

“I appreciate what Angie Carpenter and what the town are trying to do,” said Escobar, a board member of the community group Uplift Brentwood. “I just hope they can really push more to get this done and keep their promises.”

Desiree Thomas, a 29-year-old dance studio director, said that she has only gone to the pool once even though she lives down the block because it was not properly kept up.

“It really needs tender loving care,” she said.