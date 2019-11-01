A former Rocky Point Fire Department treasurer pleaded guilty Thursday to stealing more than $23,000 from the department since 2017, Suffolk prosecutors said.

David Crosby, 28, of Rocky Point, pleaded guilty to petit larceny, a Class A misdemeanor, and will be required to repay the department $23,324, officials said.

As part of a plea agreement that spares him prison time, Crosby is expected to be sentenced by Acting Suffolk County Court Judge Richard Dunne on Jan. 14 to three years probation, prosecutors said.

“This is a just disposition that ensures the brave firefighters who serve the Rocky Point community will receive the full amount of money that was stolen from their department,” said District Attorney Timothy Sini. “The theft of public funds will not be tolerated.”

Crosby's defense attorney, Paul Barahal of Smithtown, did not respond to a request for comment.

From 2017 through 2019, Crosby served as the treasurer of the Fire Department’s North Shore Beach Company 2, located on King Road in Rocky Point.

During that time, Crosby made roughly 80 unauthorized ATM withdrawals from the department’s account, totaling just under $20,000, prosecutors said. Crosby also stole $3,580 from fundraisers held by the Fire Department in the fall of 2018 and in the winter of 2019.

The department became aware of the missing funds and referred the case to Sini's office. Crosby surrendered to authorities Oct. 17.