Riverhead police and members of the community mourned fallen K-9 "Rocky" at a funeral service and procession Monday morning.

The police dog was killed Sept. 2 after being ejected from a vehicle involved in the pursuit of a man who fled a sobriety checkpoint, police said.

After a private service for Rocky, a funeral procession from Riverhead Town Veteran's Memorial Park to Riverhead Town Police Headquarters began around noon.

Officers from Riverhead Police, Suffolk County Police, New York State Police and several other agencies participated in the procession.

"He's a member of our police agency and he's also a member of our family, so it's a tragic loss," Riverhead Police Lt. David Lessard said of the German Shepherd. "We're all in mourning."

Police said Rocky had been with the town police since May 2011, and the department received an outpouring of support as well as donations from the community after his death.

Lessard said the department is planning to erect a headstone for Rocky outside police headquarters with the donations. It will be next to a monument for another police dog, Ace, who was killed in the line of duty in 1993.

Officers were conducting a sobriety checkpoint at about 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 2 on Peconic Avenue in Riverhead when a dark-colored Audi entered and an officer asked the driver to stop for questioning, police said in a news release. The driver of the Audi drove off, striking an officer. Several Riverhead patrol units, including a K-9 patrol unit, pursued the driver. Rocky's police officer handler was driving one of the vehicles in pursuit when he lost control and hit a utility pole on West Main Street near Raynor Avenue, police said. Rocky was ejected from the vehicle and killed. His officer handler and the officer struck by the Audi were taken to a hospital for treatment of nonlife-threatening injuries, police said.

The chase was eventually deemed too dangerous and called off, police said.