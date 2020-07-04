TODAY'S PAPER
Suffolk police arson squad probing Huntington hotel blaze

By Keldy Ortiz keldy.ortiz@newsday.com
Arson squad investigators are trying to determine a cause for a fire which left no one hurt on Saturday evening at the Rodeway Inn in Huntington Station, Suffolk County police said.

Police and fire responded to a fire in the hotel on West Jericho Turnpike at 5:39 p.m., police said. It was not immediately known where exactly the fire happened in the hotel.

Additionally, the Town of Huntington fire marshal's office is investigating the fire, said Jon Hoffmann, chief of the Huntington Manor Fire Department.  Hoffman said firefighters were out of the hotel by 6:30 p.m.

A representative from the Rodeway Inn could not be reached for comment Saturday.


